More than $4 million given to storm victims in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More than $4 million has been given to storm victims in Mississippi.

This is in response to the federal disaster created by tornadoes sweeping across the state on March 14 and 15.

At least 18 hundred Mississippians have applied for assistance.

Even if you have insurance, you’re encouraged to apply. FEMA cannot pay for losses your insurance will cover.

There are disaster recovery centers in our area.

In Grenada County, the recovery center is at The Ministry Center.

In Itawamba County, it is located at the Mantachie Community Center.

There are two mobile disaster centers in Montgomery County.

The first is located at the Montgomery County Coliseum in Winona.

The other is located at the Duck Hill Fire Department.

All centers open at 8 am. Closing hours vary in the late afternoon.

You can also apply for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA.

