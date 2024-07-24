More than just driving: Bus drivers prepare to head back to school

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was the first day of school in several area districts, and that means bus drivers are also heading back to work.

Many find it important to have not only the wheel under control but also their young passengers.

According to bus drivers for the Starkville Oktibbeha School District, it takes around three months to get certified to be a school bus driver.

There are many requirements that need to be met when becoming a school bus driver such as having a Commercial Drivers License and completing specialized classes.

Assistant Superintendent, Anna Guntharp said it is important that bus drivers know how to handle not only the wheel but also students’ behavior.

“Give them some training on managing behavior on the bus,” Guntharp said. “We talked a lot about establishing those positive relationships with students from the beginning of the day from the first time they see them getting on the bus to the exit and get off at home so that has been another extension of this B.U.S program. B.U.S stands for ‘be responsible, use respect, and stay safe’.”

Samp Wilson has been driving a bus for six years.

He said it feels great to be back in the driver’s seat again.

“Your roster that they pass out for your route, you get it and you study over it,” Wilson said. “See what kids you have to pick up this year and once you get it, you take an inventory of it and see what all you have to do. Then, after that you get your time set to pick them up and get them to school on time.”

Guntharp said the students have a role to play too, and the B.U.S program adds an incentive for kids to have good behavior on the bus.

“This program will reward students for exhibiting the behaviors and meeting the expectations that we want for them on the bus,” Guntharp said. “Our goal ultimately is to reduce distractions for our drivers on our buses and just make it a more positive and even more positive experience for our students riding to school and home.”

The B.U.S program in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District will allow kids to enter in a raffle for money prizes for good behavior on the bus.

