More than two dozen homes damaged in Guntown after possible tornado

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WCBI)- In Lee County, Guntown saw the brunt of the damage after a tornado roared through the city.

Emergency crews say more than two dozens homes were damaged. The Lighthouse Baptist Church was demolished.

The Colt Lane neighborhood was one of the hardest in areas in the Lee County town.

Crews says it’s a miracle no one was injured.

“One blessing we can count out of this is it hit before the 5 O’clock crowd started getting home and that saved lots and lots of injuries. So we’re blessed in that it didn’t hit after they all got home and were in their own homes because there’s fifty to sixty homes that got damage,” said Lee County District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith.

Smith says they will not be able to totally assess the damage until the Tuesday morning.

A shelter is being open at the Guntown Community Center for those displaced by the tornado.