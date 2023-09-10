More updates are coming out on an inmate killed at Parchman Prison

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More updates are coming out on an inmate killed at Parchman Prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has identified the victim killed as 23-year-old Raymond Coffey of Lafayette County.

MDOC initially withheld Coffey’s identity out of respect for the family and to ensure next of kin was notified.

Commissioner Burl Cain says the killing appeared to be gang-related.

Coffey had been incarcerated twice over four years on felony burglary charges.

Those involved in the incident are in lockdown and under investigation.

