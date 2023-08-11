More weekend heat, less rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few more showers and storms are possible before seeing drier conditions move in this weekend. Temperatures are going to be adding heat to the forecast, heading towards upper 90s!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light chance for rain tonight, but showers and a few rogue storms will be possible across NE MS. Otherwise, warm and muggy again. Overnight low temperatures tonight will be continuing in the middle 70s.

SAT/SUN: Cranking up the heat! High temperatures are going to be pushing into the upper 90s. Humidity levels are also staying up for another day. This will bring the “feels like” temperatures into a dangerous range. The heat index could push above 110 degrees. HEAT WARNING and HEAT ADVISORIES continue until 8PM Saturday evening. As the temperatures increase, the chance for rain begins to die out. However, a few more afternoon showers are possible on Saturday. Cloud coverage will also become slightly more separated, allowing a bit more sun into the sky. Partly cloudy coverage is expected both days. Low temperatures will remain in the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday remains very hot, in the upper 90s. But a cold front will be moving into the Deep South, quickly dropping temperatures for a brief couple of days. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and lows in the middle 60s. Humidity levels look to drop too! Much more comfortable! That “cool down” doesn’t last long, as temperatures hurry to climb back into the middle 90s by the end of the week.