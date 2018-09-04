Morning Crash Claims Teen Life

NPS RELEASE PRENTISS COUNTY, MS – On September 4, 2018, at approximately 4:10 a.m., Lee County 911 received notification of a single motor vehicle collision near Tishomingo, MS (milepost 287). U.S. Park Rangers, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Prentiss County Coroner, and the Houston Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle, a 2008 Ford Fusion, was operated by a 17 year-old juvenile male of New Site, MS. Preliminary information indicates that the juvenile was traveling northbound on the Parkway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Chief Ranger Sarah Davis stated this was the fourth fatality on the Parkway in the last four weeks. “Historically, we see a spike in fatalities and serious injury collisions towards the end of the summer season, but this is unprecedented,” said Davis. “We had been eight months without a fatality collision and now four deaths in four weeks, it’s just too much.” Rangers remind drivers that the Parkway is narrower than a standard highway and does not have a paved road shoulder. Any driving error is magnified because there is less room to recover. “Speeding and/or distracted driving are the main causal factors in every one of these. Each of these drivers made a mistake and it cost them, or someone else, their lives. Each one of these was totally preventable,” said Davis.