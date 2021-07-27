COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A late morning crash sends at least one person to the hospital in Columbus.

Police were called to Highway 69 South between the Columbus Fairgrounds and the railroad tracks just after 11 this morning.

- Advertisement -

A Ford Focus and a Toyota, both traveling North, collided.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

At least one person was taken by ambulance to Baptist Golden Triangle. Another person was being treated at the scene.

Both lanes of Highway 69 were blocked for 45 minutes to an hour while crews cleared the scene.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the crash.