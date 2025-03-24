Morris Multimedia’s COO Bobby Berry passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Morris Multimedia Inc. is saddened to announce the sudden passing of long-time Chief Operating Officer Bobby Berry. He passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Bobby worked in radio for two years before starting his career at WCBI-TV in Columbus, Mississippi, in 1987. He quickly worked his way up the sales ranks to become General Sales Manager in 1999 and General Manager in 2006.

In 2014 Bobby was tapped as the COO of Morris Network, Inc., the broadcast television arm of Morris Multimedia, Inc.

Since becoming COO, Bobby and Morris Multimedia have grown the broadcast division through innovative initiatives and a local, customer-focused approach. He has worked tirelessly in a challenging media environment while representing the company as a board member and volunteer in various industry and community organizations.

Bobby graduated from Starkville High School in 1982. He went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 1985 and remained a lifelong Bulldogs fan. Bobby lived and raised his family in West Point, Mississippi.

Bobby leaves behind a wife, Mary Ann, a son, Brandon (Casey), and two grandchildren he adored.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Morris Multimedia, Inc., the parent company of Morris Network, Inc. Morris Newspaper Corporation, Local Media Outdoor, Inc., and Chart Local, LLC is one of the largest, privately held media companies in the U.S. It is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Founded by Charles H. Morris in Savannah, Georgia in 1970, the company today owns and operates over a dozen network-affiliate television stations, over forty publications, nearly 500 billboard locations, and a digital services company in 8 states.

