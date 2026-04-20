Dry most of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much going on for the first part of the week! Enjoy warm temps and dry conditions.

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm and quiet conditions tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 40s, with a mostly clear sky.

TUESDAY: Afternoon high temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be plenty of sun, but clouds will gradually be building in throughout the day. A mostly cloudy evening will keep overnight lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Those overnight clouds will separate some throughout the day, giving a partly cloudy look to the sky. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will continue in the middle 50s.