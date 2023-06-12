Most of Reform has been out of water for days

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – The city of Reform has been struggling with its water levels for the past week.

After tank levels have been decreasing all week, tank levels were at zero on Sunday according to Mayor Melody Davis.

This means the majority of Reform is without water as of now.

Residents in the Lathrop Area and Old Gordo Road area are able to be supplied water through the county. As of now, this is the only area they can sustain.

Mayor Davis said the goal is for the contracting company to come Monday, June 12, to begin making necessary repairs.

She also says this has been a major inconvenience, and they are doing everything they can.