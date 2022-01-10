Mostly clear and dry week ahead as seasonable weather remains

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Rain chances remain largely out of the equation next week as a period of drier weather sets in. Temperatures will continue to sit in a seasonable range, with gradual warming throughout the week.

MONDAY: Sunday’s cold front leaves us with below freezing out-the-door temperatures culminating in a still chilly afternoon high in the upper 40s. The good news is that skies will be clear and no rain is expected, so any outdoor plans will be safe.

TUESDAY: Tuesday breaks into the scene as a nearly mirror image of Monday’s conditions. Once again, we encounter freezing temperatures in the morning, followed by a wintry afternoon high in the mid to upper-40s. The dry streak does continue however, as does the streak of clear skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds start to return to the skies at the Wednesday mark, and will gradually increase in coverage until Saturday. Likewise, temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week, reaching the upper 50s for the high and upper 40s for the low by Friday. A cold front Saturday will knock temperatures back down to the 40s and 30s, while also bringing a decent rain chance to the area.