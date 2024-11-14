Mostly clear and sunny next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions are going to finish clearing out, allowing for plenty of sun to shine in our sky! Temperatures will be comfortably cool before warming back up next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds are possible and maybe even some patchy fog. But temperatures are going to get CHILLY tonight! Low temps are expected to fall into the middle 40s. Get that jacket ready for tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: A chilly start will lead into a cool but comfortable afternoon, in the middle 60s. Expect a mostly clear and sunny sky. Another chilly if not cold night, as overnight lows fall into the lower 40s!

WEEKEND: Lots of sun sticking around for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday to the low to middle 70s by Sunday. Sky stays clear both days, so go out and enjoy! Sunday morning will be chilly with temps in the middle 40s.