Mostly cloudy Tuesday, humidity decreases some

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly dry and eventually less humid weather highlights the mid-week forecast.

TUESDAY: Widespread cloudiness will break up some during the day, leaving intervals of sun and another warm, humid day in store. Drier air will be working in from the east, lessening the humidity by afternoon & evening. Rain chances look quite limited – 10% or less. Highs should reach near 90 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will linger, and temperatures will only drop to the lower 70s. The good news is it won’t be as humid!

REST OF WEEK: Persistent easterly winds across the Southeast will keep relatively dry air in place through the end of the week. This means humidity levels will be “tolerable”, but temperatures will be increasing into the middle 90s by Friday. Upper 90s are likely for the weekend with dry weather sticking around the area.