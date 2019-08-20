SUMMARY: An isolated storm or two is possible through the day on Wednesday before rain chances increase by the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will fall slightly with the increased rain chances.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray shower is possible overnight, but nearly everyone will be dry and partly cloudy. Mild and muggy weather continues with lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A quick shower or storm is possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Another hot one with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values approaching 105°.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Scattered storms are likely to end the week and to start the weekend. It’s not looking like a complete washout every day, but everyone will likely see at least some rain. Keep the umbrella handy, especially if you’re headed out to high school football.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Rain chances decrease slightly, but scattered storms are still possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s thanks to the rain.

