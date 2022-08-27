Mostly dry Saturday, storm chances increase next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much rain is in the forecast Saturday, but rain chances should increase early next week.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun is in store today, but rain coverage should be limited at best. A stray couple showers are possible, but most will stay dry with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is on tap Sunday with slightly better rain chances, especially in the afternoon. Even still, shower & storm coverage should remain widely spaced.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms appear more likely to start the week on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chance is around 40% at this point. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Temperatures could climb toward mid to late week as drier air moves in from the northeast. Even though this means hotter days, the nights look to fall into the 60s by Friday morning.