Mostly dry week with steady warming

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High temperatures will gradually climb through the middle into the upper 80s this week with rain chances remaining low to zero.

MONDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a variably cloudy sky with highs nearing 80 degrees by afternoon. A couple of rogue showers are possible again in the afternoon, but most places will be dry.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s – there should be less fog compared to Monday morning.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures will steadily increase into the middle and possibly upper 80s by Thursday. Expect increasing amounts of sunshine through mid-week as well. There could be a few showers Friday as a patch of Gulf moisture inches inland, but confidence remains low. The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring the Gulf this week for additional tropical development as well.