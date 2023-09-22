Mostly dry weekend, rain chance returns Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Saturday will be warm and sunny before clouds, and the chance for a stray shower, come on Sunday. Rain chances will stick around through the first half of next week. We need it!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Mostly clear skies outside of some high clouds.

SATURDAY: We will hang onto summer even on the first official day of fall. Highs will peak near 90° with mostly sunny skies. The weather won’t interrupt the Cotton District Arts Festival in Starkville, but be sure to bring water!

SUNDAY: Clouds will increase to end the weekend. Rain chances will stay slim, but communities closer to I-55 could see a stray shower. Temperatures will tick down a couple degrees, peaking at 87.

NEXT WEEK: Much needed chances for showers will continue through mid week. 98% of Mississippi is under some form of drought so any rain we get will be worth it. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures will stay in the low- to mid-80s.