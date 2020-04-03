We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with highs approaching the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers can’t be ruled out late Saturday night into early morning Sunday, but most of the weekend will remain dry. Chances for off-and-on storms will persist through next week with highs back into the 80s.

SATURDAY: A few peeks of sun, but clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Most of us will be dry, but a shower or two is possible after sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Aside from a stray shower in the morning, most of the day will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will climb to near 80 by the afternoon.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: An active weather pattern will set up through the week as a front stalls near the area. This means we’ll have chances for showers and storms through the week. Fortunately, it won’t be a constant rain, but more of an off-and-on type deal. Total rainfall amounts look to remain under 2 inches and severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s through the week. Morning lows will be in the 60s.

