Mostly sunny, chilly Friday ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expect a tolerable end to the week as temperatures continue to finally trend toward late January averages.

FRIDAY: The afternoon should be fully sunny with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s area-wide with west winds 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: As yet another strong high pressure moves into the Southeast, temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight lows will reach the upper teens to lower 20s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is still looking fabulous with highs in the lower 50s and lots of sunshine! Clouds move in Sunday, but most of the day should be dry save for sprinkles or light showers by afternoon. Steadier rains are still possible Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: A few leftover showers are possible Monday, but we should be mostly dry Monday afternoon into Tuesday as temperatures climb! Highs could push 60 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Another system brings us a chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.