Mostly sunny, chilly weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A good supply of sun is in store for the rest of the weekend. Rain returns Monday.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and a west wind up to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: The day begins with sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s, but sunshine will “warm” the afternoon back to the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Clouds increase quickly Sunday night, and rain is set to move in during the morning hours Monday. As the rain settles in, it could briefly be mixed with sleet…but no impacts are expected. However, as rain becomes more widespread, temperatures are likely to stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s much of the day.

MID-WEEK: The weather stays chilly through Wednesday as Monday’s rain moves out of the area. Tuesday & Wednesday stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds with slightly below average temperatures.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A strong Arctic front is set to sweep across the Southeast as well as much of the eastern half of the country. Moisture still looks limited with this system, but some rain changing to light, non-accumulating snow is not out of the question in far northern MS, closer to the TN line. At this point, the main impacts will be the COLD – temperatures will fall into the teens with single digit to near 0 wind chills likely into Friday morning.