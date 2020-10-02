Mostly sunny and pleasant weather continues

We’re continuing to enjoy a nice streak of sunshine and cooler air, and that will continue over the next several days. Rain chances remain very low as temperatures remain below average.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Classic fall football weather is in store tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s after sunset under a mostly clear sky. Lows on Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 40s with light northerly winds.

SATURDAY: Beautiful weather sticks around for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Easterly winds will be light and generally less than 5 mph. A great day to get outside!

SUNDAY: Our only rain chance of the upcoming week is on Sunday and it’s very low. There could be a quick sprinkle through the afternoon especially closer to I-55, but most of us won’t see any rain. We will all see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Nice weather continues through next week with temperatures slowly climbing back into the low 80s by Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sun with a few clouds mixed in here or there. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Rain chances remain very low if not zero.

