Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday, but still well below average. We’ll be back into the 80s by the middle of the week with rain chances remaining slim, but not zero.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Record low temperatures are possible as some spots fall into the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible along and north of I-22. We’ll remain mostly clear with calm winds overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a light westerly wind. Great weather for Mother’s Day!

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Nice weather will continue for the beginning of the week as temperatures cool down again. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday, but we’ll return to the mid 70s for Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday with a few more clouds for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: While most of us will remain dry for the next several days, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the end of the week and into the weekend. The best chance for rain will be on Friday, but even then only a 30% chance. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds.

