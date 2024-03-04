Mother and child struck by vehicle trying to cross street in Tupelo

On March 2, around 9:30 p.m. TPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Gloster Street and discovered two victims, an adult female and a juvenile.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A mother and child were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross North Gloster Street in Tupelo.

The driver left the scene.

The vehicle is a dark-colored sedan that did not stop and drove away from the scene.

Both victims were transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for serious injuries.

A person of interest was stopped and arrested a short time later.

This incident is under investigation and more information may be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

