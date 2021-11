Mother and daughter are dead after a late morning car crash in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Misa. (WCBI) – A mother and daughter are dead after a late morning car crash in Monroe County.

Coroner Alan Gurley says 56-year-old Susan Howell and 79-year-old Mary Margaret Howell died in the crash on Highway 25 near Airport Road. It happened around 11:45 this morning.

Both women were wearing a seatbelt.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

MHP is investigating the accident.