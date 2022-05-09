Mother and Daughter learns to celebrate Mother’s Day differently

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mother’s Day recognizes those who themselves working together and serving other families of the community.

It’s Mother’s Day weekend and people celebrate the hard-working women in their lives.

Just down Main Street in Columbus, you’ll find a mother-daughter duo, serving up tasty meals at the café on Main this Sunday afternoon.

Becky Cox says she may be working on this special day but it’s all worth it when she can help others in the community.

“I’m helping other people out and I think that is the calling that God gave me is to serve not only am I working with one of my children but my two little ones understand and they understand that for me to provide for them I have to work and they understand that and they will celebrate me this afternoon,” said Cox.

And she’s in good company…

Cox works with her daughter Aimee. When it comes to clocking in for a shift or spending time outside of work, they are joined at the hip.

“It’s the best feeling. we are always teamed as we go. she has her way and I have my way and it’s completely different but at the end of the day we always come together. she sees me I need help and I see her and she needs help. That’s what mother and daughter are about,” said Cox.

Aimee cox says watching her mom work hard for their family makes her appreciate the love she received growing up a bit more.

“I’m really grateful for my mom that I have because she does a lot for me and I work as well but I know if I ever needed something I have my own money if she ever needed me to do this or do that I can help her out. We are usually busy and don’t get to see our mom as much as usual but we do understand that she loves to care for people here,” said Cox.

Even after a long day, you can find Becky Cox still checking off the boxes for her loved ones. She says a mother’s work is never done.

“rewarding. It’s emotional because my oldest one is graduating and that’s the best part right there I see them in the morning and I’m away from them all day and in the afternoon time I get to see them again and we have to catch up and that right there is the best job a mother could ever have,” said Cox.