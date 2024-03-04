Mother, daughter indicted on child neglect charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Grand jury has indicted a mother and daughter on child neglect charges in an abuse case.

According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s office, 60-year-old Sylvia Thomas and 36-year-old Jayla Beth Bullard were charged with a felony count of contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a child for physical/sexual abuse.

The investigator in the case said Thomas and Bullard knew a child was being abused and did not report it.

Bond for each was set at $25,000. The case remained under investigation.

