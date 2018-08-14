Mother Hopes To Get Tougher DUI Laws For Repeat Offenders

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Lee County mother is mounting a campaign to make people aware of a state law that allows repeat DUI offenders to plead to a first offense multiple times, avoiding lengthy jail time.

Haley Grace Jones was infuriated when she kept seeing a familiar face and name on the Lee County Jail’s inmate roster.

“It’s public record when people get arrested and I have seen him multiple times be arrested for DUI,” Jones said.

Jones is talking about Ronald Wallace Yoe, 62. The Mooreville resident is accused of driving under the influence nearly 2 years ago when she says Yoe hit her car.

“He hit us head on,” she said.

In the car with her, her newborn baby. Luckily, both escaped serious injuries.

Yoe has been arrested many times for DUI. In just the past two weeks, public records show he has been arrested 3 times for driving under the influence.

Mississippi law allows multiple DUI offenders to plead guilty to a lesser charge of “DUI 1st Offense.”

They can do that multiple times and their records will only show a 1st Offense DUI.

Ronald Wallace Yoe is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.

This time, his charge is DUI 3rd Offense. Sheriff Jim Johnson says Mr. Yoe’s case is not unique. He says there are many repeat offenders who are using the law to their advantage.

“It is a loophole and frustration is an understatement, when it comes to us because,it’s us out there having to deal with these individuals. It’s us out there having to work these wrecks. It’s us having to explainto family members that these drunks are running up and down the roads and our hands are tied,” Sheriff Johnson said.

The sheriff says any changes would have to come from lawmakers who write the laws.

Jones hopes this case prompts legislators to take action.

“What if this was your child, or your children? What if this was you? What do you do to change this, to where it could be stopped” Jones said.

She hopes to meet soon with area lawmakers and representatives from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Sheriff Johnson say his records show Mr. Yoe has been arrested at least 18 times .