Mother of school bus shooting suspect arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A mother faces charges for allegedly helping her son who is a suspect in a shooting investigation.

The Columbus Police Department arrested 53-year-old Cassandra Perry at 1518 Martin Luther King Street.

Perry is the mother of Martez Meeks, a shooting suspect on the run after a bullet hit a tire on a Columbus school bus.

Perry has been charged with accessory after the fact in relation to the ongoing investigation.

If you have any more information on the shooting or know where Meeks is, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (662) 244-3500, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

