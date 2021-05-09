Mother’s Day: traditional celebrations returning back to normal

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mothers Day is a time to show appreciation to mothers and mother figures.

Last year, the pandemic pushed people and businesses to celebrate differently, but with eased restrictions, traditional celebrations resumed this year.

Special dinners, gifts, and just quality time together; some families took time Sunday to show gratitude to their mothers.

“I am very thankful and grateful that I still have my mother here and I have two wonderful daughters I’m so very grateful and thankful to have seen another Mother day,” said a mother/daughter Sharon Gillespie.

The holiday can be bittersweet for some.

“I actually don’t have my mother, but she’s stood up for me throughout a lot. It’s nice to have someone to try and help you out through things,” said Laura Beth Butler.

It was a busy Mother’s Day for restaurants. Managers and servers were happy to host families after COVID restrictions kept most of their customers at home last year.

“Due to covid almost nonexistent a lot of curbsides and a lot of Togo but obviously nothing like what we’re seeing today. We unlocked the doors at 10 o’clock and we had 100 people standing in line ready to treat mom it was amazing to feel that again,” said Starkville Central Station Grill general manager Terry Long.

Long said seeing the restaurant filled again was thrilling but having a large crowd for Mother’s Day wasn’t out of the norm for him.

“Mothers Day is one of our biggest days of the year you got to take care of mom there’s nobody more important than that in a household so you have to take care of mom on mothers day so it’s been great seeing all the moms everybody’s been in a good mood its good to celebrate somebody as important as a mom,” said Long.

Customers were thankful to be back at one of their favorite spots.

“It’s nice to be able to go out this year and take mama out to eat for Mother’s Day. It’s nice to still have my mother in my life and my daughter gets to be around her grandmother,” said a mother/daughter Terri Clifford.

Happy Mothers Day to all the mothers and mother figures.