Mother’s Day weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Be prepared to move Mother’s Day celebrations indoors this weekend, as isolated to scattered chances are possible. Or just party in the rain!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds for most of the night. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s. Potential for overnight/early morning rain will be most likely across our southern counties.

SATURDAY: There will be a morning chance for showers/thunderstorms. Most of the afternoon looks to be dry and cloudy. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. There will be another isolated chance for rain Saturday evening. Lows will be mild, in the lower 60s.

MOTHER’S DAY: Expecting mostly dry but cloudy conditions for the first part of the day. High temperatures will try to reach the lower 80s. Some of our NW counties may see some rain by the earlier afternoon hours. Heavier chances for showers and storms will come late afternoon and through the evening. The SPC has placed all of our coverage area in a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging wind and hail are the highest concerns. Rain may continue into early Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We will start off the week with cooler temperatures and breezy wind, in the middle 70s and up to 25MPH. Low 80s by midweek, though a dry cold front will come through keeping temperatures tolerable.