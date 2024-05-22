Motion to add annexation discussion to agenda shot down
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It would appear that a majority of the Columbus City Council no longer wants to discuss the topic of annexation.
Ward 3 Councilman Rusty Greene tried to add a discussion of the issue to the meeting agenda.
That motion died on a 4 to 2 vote.
Greene and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jacqueline DiCicco have raised concerns about the financial practicality of the recently approved annexation
And, the city is likely to incur more costs in legal fees, now that a group of county residents is planning to contest the move in court.
On a 4 to 2 vote in March, the Council approved annexing two areas to the south and east of the current city limits.
The next step in the process is a hearing in Chancery Court set for July.