Motion to add annexation discussion to agenda shot down

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It would appear that a majority of the Columbus City Council no longer wants to discuss the topic of annexation.

Ward 3 Councilman Rusty Greene tried to add a discussion of the issue to the meeting agenda.

That motion died on a 4 to 2 vote.

Greene and Ward 6 Councilwoman Jacqueline DiCicco have raised concerns about the financial practicality of the recently approved annexation

And, the city is likely to incur more costs in legal fees, now that a group of county residents is planning to contest the move in court.

On a 4 to 2 vote in March, the Council approved annexing two areas to the south and east of the current city limits.

The next step in the process is a hearing in Chancery Court set for July.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X