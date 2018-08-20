Motivational Speaker Encourages Students To Rise Above Circumstances

OKOLONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Students in schools throughout Northeast Mississippi are hearing a unique presentation this week.

They are hearing from a former football player and coach who now makes it his mission to challenge and encourage young people to rise above their circumstances.

- Advertisement -

RV Brown begins his school assemblies wearing a graduation cap and gown, and sunglasses with the stars and stripes. His message is simple. Attitude and gratitude play a big role in someone’s success.

“I just left China, spent 21 days in China. You don’t know how good you got it,” Brown said,

Brown told his story to Okolona students. How he was the 16th of 17 children, and grew up poor.

However, his parents and teachers taught him that a person’s economic background or upbringing does not determine success.

“Believe in yourself, my father could not read nor write, my mother could barely read or write, but that didn’t stop me, see I don’t accept an excuse. If you want to learn something get around people who can teach you and where you can be involved, that’s how you can do it,” Brown said.

Brown is an evangelist and president of “Outreach to America’s Youth.” His presentation is called “Breaking the Chain”

Although RV Brown’s audience in Okolona was junior high and high schoolers. He also has a message for parents and their responsibility when it comes to their child’s success.

“Set some demands. I demand you make Cs, I demand you do your homework, I demand you do your homework, why, cause I’m coming to that school and I’m going to check up on you. Parents, there’s no way you should go a whole year without going to that school at least once a month to check on your student,” he said.

Teachers and students say Brown’s talk was encouraging and filled with wisdom.

“I think it was good for students at our school, many didn’t have parents growing up,” said Student Xavier McFarland.

“I think it was awesome, school just started up and I know it can get discouraging, starting a new year.

Motivation behind his words was exactly what kids needed right now,” said Teacher Megan Leslie.

Brown was brought to Northeast Mississippi by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Brown will hold an area wide meeting this evening in Okolona and Wednesday night at the Tupelo High School football field.