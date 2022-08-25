Motivational speaker helps Houston Middle School FCA club kick off new school year

Willie Spears brought a message of true hope to the student led huddle group

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – As students return to school, they are also returning to extracurricular clubs. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes group at Houston Middle School started back with regular meetings and they brought in a special guest to kick it all off.

For twenty minutes, Willie Spears, a former coach, teacher, and administrator talked to Houston Middle School FCA members about the importance of treating their moms right.

Making wise decisions and choosing the right team.

Spears was brought in by FCA to kick off the weekly meetings at Houston Middle School. Every Thursday, before school FCA members, gather. The meetings are called huddles.

“We’re given the right to do that through the Equal Access Act. If schools have math club, beta club, computer club, or ag club, they can have a Christian club where students can come share their faith, and FCA is that vehicle where we live at,” said Scott Carter, an ambassador for FCA.

FCA brought Spears in to talk at schools, and rallies throughout Northeast Mississippi this week. Spears was a member of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University football team, which won the 1999 NAIA National Championship. He is the author of eight books and is a motivational speaker. Spears is known for his high energy talks that get all students involved.

“Scott said, you have ten to fifteen minutes maybe, so I couldn’t open with a hymn, I couldn’t say, hey guys it’s good, no I had to hit them in the mouth. It was awesome to do that in the name of Jesus to start this year off. They have great leaders in this school,” Spears said.

Students say Spears is what they needed to kick off a new year of FCA, student-led Huddles.

“Our children need God, we need to keep doing FCA because the children need to be filled with God and learn more about Him,” said Lasarah Johnson.

“It encourages me to build my relationship with God and to hear somebody wanting to come to speak to us, especially us being children now, someone wanting to give us that message, it really is encouraging. Lets us know we can do it too,” said Vanity Gathings.

Willie Spears says he counts it a blessing to travel the country, bringing a message of hope to students. And he is especially grateful for the response in Northeast Mississippi.

Spears also spoke in New Albany, Union County, Okolona, and Pontotoc through FCA.

williespears.com