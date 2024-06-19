Motor vehicle accident leads to DUI arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A motor vehicle accident leads to a DUI arrest in Tupelo.

Earlier this month, Tupelo police were dispatched to an accident on South Gloster Street near the North Mississippi Medical Center.

When officers located the driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Rena R. Mays, they noticed severe signs of impairment.

Mays had crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle, causing major damage to both.

May was transported to NMMC by ambulance for evaluation.

After further investigation, Mays was arrested at a later date and charged with driving under the influence for a fourth offense.

Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered Mays to be held without bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

