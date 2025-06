Motorcycle accident in Starkville claims Richton man’s life

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcycle accident in Starkville Sunday night took the life of a man from Southern Mississippi.

37-year-old Jeremy Spiers, from Richton, was killed in the crash.

It happened where Highway 12 meets Horseshoe Circle around 8:25 pm.

Investigators say Spiers’ bike ran into the back of an SUV.

The driver of that vehicle was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.

