Motorcycle crash on Highway 45 South claims life of Columbus man

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Columbus man.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 45-year-old Bill Boyd IV lost control of his Harley Davidson on Highway 45 South.

The crash happened on Highway 45 South, near Glenn Machine Works, on Tuesday evening.

Boyd was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle where he passed away.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

