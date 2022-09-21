Motorcyclist likely faces charges after speeding then crashing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A motorcyclist may be headed to jail when he gets out of the hospital.

Early this afternoon a Lowndes County Deputy was driving on Highway 45 in Columbus when he reportedly clocked a motorcycle going over 100 miles an hour.

The Deputy turned around and gave chase.

Other law enforcement officers were set up to block traffic at Bluecutt Road and Highway 45.

The biker wasn’t able to stop in time, and he crashed into a Narcotics vehicle.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, but will likely be facing charges when he is released.

Another agency is in charge of the investigation since a sheriff’s office unit was involved.