Motorcyclists, officials discuss motorcycle safety amid Little Sturgis Rally

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Little Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is still cranking up the town of Sturgis. With visitors from around the country and locals doing their day-to-day activities, it’s important to be a defensive and alert driver to keep everyone safe on the roads.

According to Forbes, August is the most dangerous month for motorcyclists, and Motorcycle fatalities account for 14% of traffic fatalities. We spoke to riders at the rally as well as officials about keeping riders and those in vehicles safe.

Riding a motorcycle is not only a form of transportation, it’s a hobby for many people. It can be a dangerous hobby if riders and others in vehicles are not fully aware of their surroundings.

Keith Scott has been riding almost his whole life. He said it is easy for people in vehicles to assume they have plenty of room when passing motorcycles, but this is not the case.

“Some of them don’t even get over far enough to get out of your lane,” Scott said. “They think cause you’re on a motorcycle, they can pass you anyway.”

Corporal Robert Eguires with the Starkville Police Department said motorcycles are generally faster than vehicles, and they accelerate quicker.

“If someone is getting ready to pull out from a stop sign or another light, they could potentially pull in front of you if you’re traveling faster than what they’re used to or what the speed limit is for the area,” Eguires said.

Many motorcycle accidents occur at intersections, and on highways. Steve Beason said his main concerns while he is on his bike come from people pulling out on these roads to the highway.

“A lot of times those wheels are gonna coast a long way,” Beason said. “We watch those wheels and make sure they’re gonna stop before we go on by and we’re ready to respond to whatever their situation is

Everyone on the road also has to remember that motorcycles are smaller than others on the road, meaning drivers have to pay attention, especially if they need to maneuver in an emergency.

“I’ve liked to have gotten run over several times, people texting and beating me to get in my lane,” Scott said. “I started up the road, and here comes a car, and it was getting further and further in my lane, I finally was all the way over in the grass. I started blowing the horn, It was a girl and she was texting on her phone.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve pulled up next to people when I’ve been on a motorcycle, and seen them making Facetime calls, watching videos, things like that,” Eguires said. “We need just as much space as your average vehicle if a tire blows, your motorcycle is going to go one way and your body is going to go another. They did generally stay together.”

One of the biggest responsibilities of riding a motorcycle is more than just wearing your helmet or your safety glasses.

“You should be fully aware of what’s going on around you,” Eguires said. “Both arms or both hands on the handlebars controlling the motorcycle because it takes a clutch, a throttle, and a break, and all those things sometimes have to work in unison together. So, You should generally be hyperaware of what’s going on around you and what you’re doing on your motorcycle.”

According to Forbes, motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to lose their life in a crash in comparison with other vehicles on the road.

Eguires said everyone paying attention and following the rules of the road is what it takes to keep people safe.

