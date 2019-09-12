‘Move To Learn’ Comes To Plantersville Middle School

PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Students in Plantersville Middle School spent part of their morning with a well known coach who promotes exercise as a way to improve academic performance.

Coach Larry Calhoun developed “Move To Learn” in 2012. The campaign helps teachers incorporate physical activity into lesson plans.

By taking five minute “Brain Breaks” students are able to exercise in the classroom, and improve their physical health and better prepare them for school work.

“It is just a tool, it ‘s not a panacea, not a cure all but it’s a tool that is being used basically all over the world, but particularly in the state of Mississippi,” Coach Calhoun said.

“What we’re trying to do is build a culture where it takes the whole body to learn, body, mind and soul so the more we can get our brains involved and engaged, the more we learn,” said Dr. Lindsay Brett, principal of Plantersville Middle School.

“When you’re sitting down, your getting tired, but when you get up and start moving around it causes your brain to get more active, so your brain gets more active,” said Fifth Grader Marcus Layne Homan.

All Move to Learn resources are free online. Coach Calhoun has visited with hundreds of thousands of students throughout Mississippi since Move To Learn began.

movetolearnms.org