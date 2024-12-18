Movie chronicles Tupelo woman who fought to lift hair braiders restrictions

Melony Armstrong hopes the movie "Freedom Hair" will inspire others

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For Melony Armstrong, braiding hair and teaching the craft to others is her passion.

Armstrong owns “Naturally Speaking Hair Salons.” Her road to success hasn’t been easy. After learning how to braid hair, Armstrong wanted to open her own business in Tupelo. However, she discovered the state required her to go to cosmetology school. It would cost at least 10 thousand dollars. Armstrong also found out hair braiding was not part of the cosmetology curriculum.

“This is when my journey with state legislation began,” Armstrong said.

That journey is now the focus of a movie called “Freedom Hair.” The movie chronicles Armstrong’s long battle, culminating in 2005 when then Governor Haley Barbour signed legislation easing the restrictions on hair braiders and those who wanted to teach the craft to others.

Since then, thousands have become hair braiders in Mississippi and other states also eased their restrictions on hair braiders. Armstrong hopes the movie inspires female entrepreneurs.

“What I am hoping the movie does is incite hope in people, courage in people, to be bold. Use your voice, stand up for what you really believe in, and ultimately if it is something you believe in, persist until you succeed,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said “Freedom Hair” is more than just a movie. She’s hopeful the platform will allow her to teach even more people the art.

“What I would like to see happen with Naturally Speaking is for us to expand in the educational arena, by giving people the skills they need to use hair braiding to empower themselves and leave a legacy,” she said.

“Freedom Hair” has won a number of awards at film festivals across the country.

You can watch “Freedom Hair” on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

You can also watch the official trailer by visiting freedomhairfilm.com.

naturallyspeakingsalons.com