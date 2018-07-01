A Moving Truck Crashes Into Embankment

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a one car accident.
It happened in Lowndes County, just before seven, Sunday evening.
The Two Men and a Truck vehicle was headed north on Highway 45-Alternate.
Troopers say the moving truck drove more than one hundred yards off the road, before crashing into a near-by embankment.
Skid-marks show the truck leaving the highway, near the intersection of Highway 82 and 45 Alternate.
The driver was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.