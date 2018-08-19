Moving Truck Dealerships are Overflowing after College Move-ins.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Moving Trucks. You can’t drive down the road without seeing one.

And now that most students are moved in, curiosity might make you wonder how dealership’s handle the increase in trucks and trailers.

College classes are about to start which means most students have officially moved into their homes away from home.

And now that they’re settled in, moving truck lots are overflowing.

“It gets crazy right now I have about 125 Trailers and 50 trucks they’re not all on this lot. We take them to an overflow lot that’s on the other side of town. Actually to my dad’s house because there’s no way we could fit everything we need on the lot,” said Kim Moreland.

Moreland says her dealership starts preparing for the influx of tucks ahead of time.

“It starts Friday. Most Friday nights we start moving equipment to get it off the lot, so we have enough stuff that’s coming in for the weekend, and we just pick up trucks and take them and drop them off as far as the overflow. Now they help me hook stuff up getting gas, miles, park them we have to keep it organized to make everything fit out here,” said Moreland.

When students are moving in, things get pretty hectic.

Some of these vehicles and trailers get rented out multiple times a day.

“I have ten rotation trucks. Those are local trucks that stay on my lot. They are assigned to my dealership. During the weekend, or college kids had to move into their place their apartments, and into the next, we were running those rotation trucks sometimes four to five times a day. Ten trucks that check in the mail and returning them rerouting them five times a day that was just my rotation equipment not counting anything else that I have that I was sending out,” said Moreland.

Moreland says although it’s a busy time for business this time of year, she still makes time for small talk.

“This is my favorite time of year I know it’s hectic chaotic, and these guys put a lot of long hours with me but we meet a lot of interesting people from all over that use a Starkville Mississippi as their home to send their kids, and that to me is pretty cool,” said Moreland.

Moreland said this year her most interesting client drove all the way from California to attend to MSU.