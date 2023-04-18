Moving violation leads to drug trafficking arrest of Booneville man
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A moving violation landed a Booneville man in jail accused of moving drugs.
On Sunday, a Prentiss County Deputy pulled Jason Lee Hargett of Booneville over for a traffic stop on County Road 7301 near Jumpertown.
Upon further investigation, the deputy arrested Hargett on a charge of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.
Hargett was taken to the Prentiss County Jail.
His bond is set at $250,000.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter