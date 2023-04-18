Moving violation leads to drug trafficking arrest of Booneville man

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A moving violation landed a Booneville man in jail accused of moving drugs.

On Sunday, a Prentiss County Deputy pulled Jason Lee Hargett of Booneville over for a traffic stop on County Road 7301 near Jumpertown.

Upon further investigation, the deputy arrested Hargett on a charge of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Hargett was taken to the Prentiss County Jail.

His bond is set at $250,000.

