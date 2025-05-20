MPACT provides future college students lock-in plan for tuition

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – College tuition prices are likely to go up. Wouldn’t it be good if you could lock in today’s rate for your future college student?

In Mississippi, there is a way to do that. It’s called the Mississippi Prepaid Affordable College Tuition Plan, or MPACT.

But if you want this year’s rates, you need to enroll by May 31.

MPACT is run by the State Treasurer’s Office and allows families to prepay their child’s tuition and fees.

It’s the only prepaid tuition plan available that is guaranteed by the State of Mississippi.

It can be used to pay for tuition at community colleges or universities and can be transferred from one institution to another.

If you miss the May 31 deadline to enroll your child, the new enrollment period will begin in September, but rates will likely be higher.

For more information, you can go to the State Treasurer’s website or call them at the number on your screen.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.