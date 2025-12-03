MPSC approves new area code for North MS

(NORTH MISSISSIPPI) – Beginning in January, the 662 will also be the 471.

Mississippi is getting a new area code.

In 2024, the Mississippi Public Service Commission approved the new area code.

The 471 area code will cover the same geographic area as the current 662.

Beginning on January 30, 2026, customers may be assigned the new area code.

Current phone numbers will not be affected. If you currently have 662, it will remain the same.

Ten-digit dialing, area code plus phone number, will still be in effect.

Local coverage areas will not change.

The Public Service Commission authorized the new area code because potential 662 numbers were projected to run out in late 2026.

