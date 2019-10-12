MS Bully Mania hosts community meet and greet

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The Mississippi Bully Mania and Fun Show hosted a meet and greet in Houston.

Community members were invited to bring their furry friends.

There were awards for best in show and best in class along with some other prizes.

All donations were given to the local Animal rescue C.H.A.S.E!

” The reason we do it is because these dogs, the American Bully breed they get a bad rep on the breed of being aggressive or something or like that. We are trying to come out and show the public the complete opposite you know their family dogs, ” said event coordinator Christian Tervantes.

Tervantes says the committee is hoping to host another event next year.