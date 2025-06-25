MS Congressman says US operations had major impact on Iran’s nuclear plans

The recently retired Major General says it is vital to ensure Iran can never make a nuclear weapon

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For nearly fifty years, Congressman Trent Kelly said the Islamic Republic of Iran has been an exporter of terror. He remembers after being deployed to its neighbor, Iraq, three times.

“All kinds of instability is caused by them, and a nuclear weapon allows them to cause more instability in the region. It is also an existential threat to America, Europe, and everywhere else,” Congressman Kelly said.

Kelly, a Republican, recently retired as a Major General after serving 39 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard. The War College graduate said the intelligence was clear that Iran was close to producing a nuclear weapon and said President Donald Trump made the right decision.

“I think the President was well within his authority. I think he made the proper notifications, and I think it was a measured strike with specific purposes to keep Iran from getting closer to making a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Kelly said it’s still too early to know the exact damage the nuclear facilities suffered, but he believes the targeted strikes will have an impact.

“As a former general, I can tell you, When you strike a target, you think you do certain things. You get reports, but initial reports are always different from what is on the ground and it takes awhile and confirmation of what the battle damage assessment will be. But the strike said we are not going to allow you to have a nuclear weapon,” Congressman Kelly said.

Kelly believes the ceasefire between Israel and Iran will work. However, there’s always a threat from sleeper cells in the United States.

“It was a threat before the strike, and it definitely was a threat afterwards. I don’t think the strike will impact that one way or the other, but we have to be vigilant, and people need to be vigilant and understand there are threats out there,” he said.

The Congressman said the United States will continue its support for Israel.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.