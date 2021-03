JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers continue to steadily decline.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 260 new cases, along with three new deaths.

There are 55 current outbreaks of the virus within long-term facilities.

Statewide, health officials presume 297,581 people are recovered from COVID-19.

And there are 6,808 deaths.