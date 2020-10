Officials are also reporting 595 people are in hospitals across the state with the virus.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 824 new COVID-19 cases, along with 6 new deaths.

171 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lee County has the highest number of cases with 26.

Monroe County has 17 and Oktibbeha County is reporting 16.

Layfayette County has 11.