MS Department of Mental Health partners with MUW for first aid training

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – In today’s day and age, mental health is more important than ever, and it often takes support from those around you.

That’s why the Mississippi Department of Mental Health partnered with The W Counseling Center to provide free, evidence-based, mental health first aid training.

Mississippi University for Women’s second Mental Health First Aid Workshop helps students and faculty recognize, understand, and respond to mental health challenges.

The attendees will receive a three-year certification for the training.

“The training is necessary. One of the things that we talk about is the lack of awareness. Many of us deal with things unknowingly because our communities have been desensitized. We’ve been doing things a long time because that’s what Grandma and them did and that’s how we were raised. And so one of the things that this training does, it gives some awareness. It shines light in dark places where we didn’t realize that’s a struggle that I have and there is help for it,” said MHAT Grant Coordinator, Labethani May.

“It is normal not to be okay all the time and trying not to have judgment about that, just acknowledging that someone may be having a tough time, offering them some encouragement, not necessarily giving them advice, but just letting them be heard. We all have feelings. Some of them are good, some of them are bad. And just that it’s okay to ask for help,” said Nora Miller, President of MUW.

Anyone interested in hosting a free training anywhere in the state can reach out to DMH at 601-359-1288.

The two-day course will run until Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Gail P. Gunter Classroom at the Fant Memorial Library.

